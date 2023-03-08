Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

WATCH: Boat crew spot great white shark swimming just below water’s surface

A crew about 30 miles from the shore of Sarasota were surprised by a great white.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A crew of a boat off the coast of Florida got quite a surprise when they ran into a great white shark.

WWSB reports that animals are not often seen in the part of the gulf near Sarasota where the boat was. This made it even more of a surprise for Captain RC Gilliland, who captured video of the 15-20 foot long shark swimming beneath the surface.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, great white sharks are born at around four feet long and can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to 4,000 pounds in their lifetime.

Gilliland said the creature was spotted around 30 miles from shore.

Around this time last year, another great white shark, named Scot by his trackers, was clocked in the same area.

It’s not known whether this new shark is being tracked.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
Classic Touch Lounge
Noise complaints for new Moorhead nightclub, City talks solutions
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
Man arrested after fentanyl bust in Detroit Lakes
Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall

Latest News

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘deeply sorry,’ as senators ready probe
FILE - Dominion Power's coal-fired power plant at Dutch Gap along the James River is shown on...
EPA proposes stricter limits on coal plant water pollution
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones would get $520,000 salary under bankruptcy plan
Authorities are investigating a liquor store burglary that turned into a deadly shooting in...
Liquor store owner shoots, kills burglar inside store, sheriff says