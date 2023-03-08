Cooking with Cash Wa
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County

Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps(Griggs County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for three people.

Officials posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Wednesday, March 8, asking for the public’s help in finding Morgan Louise Netterville of Fargo, David Morseth of Aitkin, MN, and William Mason Lynn Phelps of Cooperstown, ND.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said what the three are wanted for, but asks anyone with information to contact them at 701-797-2202.

