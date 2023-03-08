Warrants out for three people in Griggs County

GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for three people.

Officials posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Wednesday, March 8, asking for the public’s help in finding Morgan Louise Netterville of Fargo, David Morseth of Aitkin, MN, and William Mason Lynn Phelps of Cooperstown, ND.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said what the three are wanted for, but asks anyone with information to contact them at 701-797-2202.

