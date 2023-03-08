VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four minors were referred to juvenile court for simple assault after their involvement in an alleged assault at the West Acres Mall on Friday according to the Fargo Police Department.

“They were kicking and pulling our hair and punching us repeatedly. I know they kicked both of us like multiple times in the back, head, stomach.” said Jasmine Fries.

“It makes me feel embarrassed when we started crying, people were laughing at us.” said Karmah Zehe.

The two girls were attacked from behind and beaten down, later going to a hospital for their injuries.

“That’s ridicolous for any human being to do that to anyone, it’s just disgusting and terrifying.” said Richard Zehe, Karmah’s dad.

The parents believe this stems from bullying that has gone unchecked at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, which has been brewing all school year. They said no one is doing anything to stop it.

“I’ve even gotten, ‘Well I can’t see it or I didn’t witness it, I can’t do anything about it’. There’s just so many rules and regulations that are being placed already that it’s preventing them from even giving discipline.” said Sarah Fries, Jasmine’s mom

Cyndi Valeika’s daughter, Ajasia, is seen in a video that was given to Valley News Live, starting the fight at the mall. Her daughter is now facing a simple assault charge.

“I’m hoping it’s a lesson, that she’ll learn for.” said Valeika.

However, it isn’t a clear-cut situation. VNL acquired Snapchat logs showing ugly and horrific words traded between both sides. Even one showing the alleged victim telling another student to go kill themself.

“They keep telling me they’re going to get the SRO involved and they never do,” said Valeika. “I’ve told them. Get him involved, if that’s what needs to happen for somebody to learn something then get him involved.”

While both sides have traded barbs with one another over social media and in person, Friday night serves as a harsh reminder of how far it can go.

“There has to be another way. There has to be another way. Had it been done differently, maybe the bullying would have stopped and we wouldn’t have gotten to this fight.” said Valeika.

According to Fargo Public Schools, there were seven bullying reports in the 2021-22 school year at Carl Ben Eielson Middle. So far, there have been only two this school year. In their anti-bullying policy, there are 11 pages detailing their stance and procedures when it comes to bullying.

“The Fargo Public School District will act to investigate all complaints of bullying.” written in the FPS’ anti-bullying policy.

However, as one middle schooler puts it, some teachers at Carl Ben Eielson laugh off complaints.

“They’ll be like, ‘They’re just joking around and laugh about it.” said Ajasia Valeika.

One way or another, parents are getting more and more frustrated with how bullying is being handled at the school.

“We need to stop the bullying in the school systems. It’s become more than just bullying it’s become a terroristic threat on these children’s emotional standing, emotional well-being.” said Zehe.

“We can’t put it all on the school. We as parents have to be involved in raising our kids and say, hey this isn’t right.” said Valeika.

Both FPS and the North Dakota Dept. of Public Instruction declined to be interviewed for this story.

For more on FPS’ anti-bullying policy, click here.

According to North Dakota state law, school districts are required to adopt a policy against bullying.

