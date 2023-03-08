Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

TSA agents seize gun from actor Mike Epps in Indianapolis

FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Epps, who was trying to board a flight from Indianapolis International Airport, airport police said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Mike Epps, who was trying to board a flight at Indianapolis International Airport, airport police said.

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol Sunday morning inside Epps’ backpack, airport police said. Epps, 52, told agents at the TSA checkpoint that he forgot he had the weapon in his bag.

Agents seized the weapon but did not arrest Epps. Airport officials did not say where Epps was flying to or if he was travelling alone. The TSA forwarded the case to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to consider if charges are necessary.

Spokesman Michael Leffler said Wednesday that the prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case.

“These matters rarely result in criminal charges,” Leffler said.

“I think it is important to note that the burden of proof required by statute and case law requires you to prove whether an individual knowingly or intentionally brought the firearm,” he added. “Generally speaking, the most common circumstance is that firearms located by TSA or airport police are unintentionally left in bags.”

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from an Epps representative Wednesday.

Epps, an Indianapolis native, has starred in movies including “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” He appears in the upcoming Marvel movie “Madame Web” starring Dakota Johnson, and the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration seized a record 6,542 guns at airports around the country. Most people who are stopped for having a gun at an airport checkpoint say they forgot they had the weapon with them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall
Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
FILE - A mammogram is the main screening tool used to check women for breast cancer.
US requires breast density information with all mammograms
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a former member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during...
Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing