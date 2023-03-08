Cooking with Cash Wa
Pair of big lottery wins in Twin Valley, MN

Minnesota Lottery Logo
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Twin Valley is on a lucky streak. A second big lottery prize was recently won in the small Minnesota town.

A Gopher 5 jackpot worth $1,037,792 was sold at the Twin Valley Convenience Store on February 13. Less than a month later, a Coffee House Crossword! scratch ticket with a $100,000 prize was sold at Municipal Liquor Store in Twin Valley.

Both prizes have been claimed. Due to the lottery anonymity law, the names of the winners are private data and will not be released.

Twin Valley Convenience Store is located at 200 1st St. S.W. The Municipal Liquor Store is located at located at 3773 County Highway 27.

