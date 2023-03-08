Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone and removing an organ, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called on Feb. 15 to respond to reports of a stabbing and found a victim whose organ was removed when they arrived at the scene.

The stabbing victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody March 7.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall
Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
FILE - A mammogram is the main screening tool used to check women for breast cancer.
US requires breast density information with all mammograms
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a former member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during...
Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing