Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’

By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried to take her cell phone.

A woman walking down the street Feb. 25 in Morgantown, West Virginia, allegedly saw 40-year-old Chad Raddish sitting on stairs leading to a home, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say the woman continued walking when Raddish “came up behind her and grabbed her arms,” WDTV reports. He allegedly told her, “Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.”

Raddish began pushing the victim down the street and tried to take her cell phone away, according to court documents. He allegedly tried to push her into some shrubs when she began to scream and fight back.

Raddish let the alleged victim go and ran to his parked car. The woman then watched him turn around and drive off.

Investigators later obtained video surveillance from just before the crime showing Raddish stop at a nearby Sheetz convenience store in the same car and walk inside, the criminal complaint said.

Raddish is charged with kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minors were referred to juvenile court after being involved in an alleged assault at the...
VNL Investigates: Bullying at school leads to assault at West Acres Mall
Fargo damaged sign
Height of controversial sign in Fargo will remain as is, for now
Morgan Louise Netterville, David Morseth, William Mason Lynn Phelps
Warrants out for three people in Griggs County
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
Minnesota city joins several communities fighting against ‘Dollar’ stores
Lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer
‘That looks really ugly’: ND lawmakers turn backs on chaplain during prayer

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Punches were thrown on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday,...
GRAPHIC: Punches apparently thrown on flight in Dallas, caught on video
North Korea has conducted more weapons demonstrations in 2023 including test launches of an...
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
GRAPHIC WARNING: Punches were thrown on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday,...
GRAPHIC: Punches thrown on Southwest flight
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Court records show political pressure behind Fox News programming