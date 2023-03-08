Gackle man faces prison time in negligent homicide case

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) -A Gackle man accused of driving a combine while under the influence has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Ryan Storbeck, 42, plead guilty in East Central District Court Tuesday. He faces up to five years in prison.

Storbeck was accused in the death of 57-year-old Johannes Steenberg of South Africa on Sept. 6. Authorities say Steenberg was standing next to a grain cart when the combine, driven by Storbeck, came around and hit him.

According to court documents, Storbeck had a blood alcohol content of 0.11% at the time of the accident. He will be sentenced on Apr. 5.

