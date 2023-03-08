First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Colorado Low moves in from the south

TONIGHT - THURSDAY:

Through the remainder of the evening we will continue to see overcast skies for most of the area. While the organized snow has moved off to the east, there could still be some lingering snow flurries for our eastern counties.

As we head off to bed, we will find some patchy fog developing along the Red River and into northern Minnesota. Temperatures at this point will be in the single digits in the northwest and above 30°in the southeast. We will have a slight north wind.

By Thursday morning, we will see yet another round of snow move into the area from the south. There will be a few flakes starting to move into our southernmost counties by the morning commute, but it doesn’t really get going until the mid-morning hours. Wind picks up a bit for our southern counties as well out of the north Temperatures will be fairly similar to what they were when we went to bed.

The snow will become more widespread through the morning and as we move toward lunchtime. At this point, it will mostly be confined to the southern Valley still, though. Like our past few rounds of snow, the heaviest of the snow will be in the James River Valley. The winds will have picked up a bit since the morning. Some places could see wind speeds about about 20-30 mph. With this, areas of blowing snow are possible.

Through the afternoon, the snow will continue to push its way northward. The heavies of the snow will remain in the James River Valley and in the Sisseton Hills. It will also be along the I-94 Corridor in Minnesota. We will continue to see the widespread snow through the evening hours. See the maps page and your VNL weather app for the snowfall forecast.

Through the overnight period of Thursday into Friday, we will see the snow taper off. Most places will be done with the snow by around 1:00 to 2:00 AM though some places will continue to see a spot snow shower into the morning commute. At that time, the temperatures across the area will be around 20°

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Friday will give us a little break in the snow. The snow that moved through the area on Thursday will exit east during the early morning period before the morning commute. We will still have cloudy skies though along with some slick roads. Temps will be similar to those on Thursday - 20s to near 30. Winds will be out of the south.

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have our 4th(!) First Alert Weather Day of the week on Saturday. More snow will move through the area during the mid day period. This round of snow will be an Alberta Clipper. The snow looks to be heaviest along the I-94 Corridor and north in North Dakota during the morning hours, though the track and timing could chance between then and now. We will keep you updated on any developments. Several inches of accumulation are possible once again, but it remains a bit too soon for details. We do know that northeastern ND along with some places in northern MN have about an 80% chance of seeing 4+” of snow into Sunday. The winds ahead of the snow will be out of the south and gusty at times. Blowing and drifting snow will lead to travel concerns. There may be some near-blizzard conditions in open area. We will have temperatures similar to those on Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some of the snow could linger into the morning hours of Sunday as it wraps around the center of low pressure that will be sliding to the east. Winds will be quite gusty at times out of the north. Blowing and drifting snow will create areas of travel issues. Near-blizzard conditions/whiteouts possible - especially in open areas.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The sun will finally come out on Monday. Temperatures will be close to what they were over the weekend, but a couple of degrees colder. Lows will be in the teens, while highs will be in the 20s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday though a bit cloudier. We will also have some breezy southeastern winds. Snow will return to the area on Wednesday. This snow is looking fairly light and scattered in nature. Temperatures will continue to sit around our seasonable averages.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.