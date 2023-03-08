First Alert Weather Day Wednesday as Snow Pushes Through the Valley

We are tracking 3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS this week!

Round 1 is moving through tonight into Wednesday bringing several inches of accumulation.

Round 2 comes Thursday as a Colorado Low brings even more snow and a little wind through Friday morning. Several inches more snow is expected.

Round 3 arrives Saturday as an Alberta Clipper sweeps through bringing even more accumulating snow and wind!

*None of these days will bring hefty loads of snow, but for some places it will really add up by the end of the weekend*

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY:

Tonight we are watching snow move into the area from the southwest. It is very gradually pushing its way to the north and to the east as it overcomes dry air.

Winds across the area are blowing out of the northwest at about 5-15 mph.

Visibility is limited as a result of the snow that is falling, but there is not much in the way of blowing/drifting due to lighter winds.

Temperatures have quite the spread. In the northwest, temps are in the single digits. In the southeast, however, things are much warmer. Temperatures remain in the 20s° in our easternmost counties of MN.

By morning, By morning, most of the snow will be across the Red River. We could see some places in North Dakota along the Red River still dealing with a lingering snow shower or two. Temperatures will be similar to what they were overnight: near 0° in the northwest and near 30° in the southeast. We will see the winds pick up a little bit out of the north behind the snow.

Roads will snowy and slick so check your VNL weather app for the latest road conditions if you are traveling.

By lunchtime, most of the snow will be out of the area. Some of our far eastern counties could still see some snow falling, but at that point, most of the snow will be wrapping up.

Some spotty snow could be lingering in the far east by the evening commute. Blowing snow could be a little bit of an issue in the west where the winds will be stronger. Temps out west will be in the mid-to-upper teens while they remain near 30° in the east.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:: Yet another round of snow will move into the Red River Valley on Thursday. This system will bring plenty of widespread snow and wind for the whole area. The snow will begin on Thursday during the morning hours, prior to the morning commute. As a result, the morning commute will be very tricky due to the combination of heavy snowfall and blowing snow. The snow will continue through the day and into the evening. The evening commute will also be compromised. The snow will continue into the early morning period on Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will be around normal for this time of year. The lows will be quite mild. They will be in the teens and 20s. The highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will give us a little break in the snow. The snow that moved through the area on Thursday will exit during the early morning period before the morning commute. We will still have cloudy skies though. Temps will be similar to those on Thursday - 20s to near 30. Winds will be out of the south.

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have our 4th(!) First Alert Weather Day of the week on Saturday. More snow will move through the area during the mid day period. This round of snow will be an Alberta Clipper. An Alberta Clipper is a low pressure system that originates out of the Rocky Mountains of Alberta. These types of systems bring lighter, fluffier snow. The snow looks to be heaviest along the I-94 Corridor and north in North Dakota during the morning hours, though the track and timing could chance between then and now. We will keep you updated on any developments. Several inches of accumulation are possible once again, but it remains a bit too soon for details. The winds ahead of the snow will be out of the south and gusty at times. We will have temperatures similar to those on Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: Some of the snow could linger into the morning hours of Sunday. Winds will be out of the north. The north winds will bring us slightly colder low temperatures, though high temperatures will be similar to Saturday. The skies will still be cloudy.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The sun will finally come out on Monday. Temperatures will be close to what they were over the weekend, but a couple of degrees colder. Lows will be in the teens, while highs will be in the 20s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday though a bit cloudier. We will also have some breezy southeastern winds. Snow will return to the area on Wednesday. This snow is looking fairly light and scattered in nature. Temperatures will continue to sit around our seasonable averages.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.