First Alert Weather Day Thursday: More Snow Moves in from the South

We are tracking 3 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS this week!

Round 1 comes Thursday as a Colorado Low brings even more snow and a little wind through Friday morning. Several inches more snow is expected.

Round 2 arrives Saturday as an Alberta Clipper sweeps through bringing even more accumulating snow and wind!

The snow will continue into Sunday with strong winds which will cause near blizzard conditions.

*None of these days will bring hefty loads of snow, but for some places it will really add up by the end of the weekend*

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

The snow that we saw this morning has moved out to the east. We have overcast skies behind the snow. However, there are some clear skies in our far northwestern communities.

Most places have clear visibilities. There are some locations in the east that have visibilities under 2 miles, but those should improve as we move later in the day.

The winds are blowing out of the north at about 10-20 mph for most. Some places in the east are still seeing some southeasterly winds, but those should switch direction as the snow continues to push to the east.

Our coldest temperatures are in the west. Out there, temps are in the teens. In the east, things are much warmer. The temperatures in the east are over 30°.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the evening we will continue to see overcast skies for most of the area. While the organized snow has moved off to the east, there could still be some lingering snow flurries for our eastern counties.

As we head off to bed, we will find some patchy fog developing along the Red River and into northern Minnesota. Temperatures at this point will be in the single digits in the northwest and above 30°in the southeast. We will have a slight north wind.

By Thursday morning, we will see yet another round of snow move into the area from the south. Temperatures will be fairly similar to what they were when we went to bed.

The snow will become more widespread as we move toward lunchtime. At this point, it will mostly be confined to the southern Valley still, though. Like our past few rounds of snow, the heaviest of the snow will be in the James River Valley. The winds will have picked up a bit since the morning. Some places could see wind speeds about about 20-30 mph, particularly in the Devils Lake Basin.

Through the afternoon, the snow will continue to push its way northward. The heavies of the snow will remain in the James River Valley. It will also be along the I-94 Corridor in Minnesota. We will continue to see the widespread snow through the evening hours.

Through the overnight period of Thursday into Friday, we will see the snow taper off. Most places will be done with the snow by around 1:00 to 2:00 AM though some places will continue to see a spot snow shower into the morning commute. At that time, the temperatures across the area will be around 20°

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Yet another round of snow will move into the Red River Valley on Thursday. This system will bring plenty of widespread snow and wind for the whole area. The snow will begin on Thursday during the morning hours, prior to the morning commute. As a result, the morning commute will be very tricky due to the combination of heavy snowfall and blowing snow. The snow will continue through the day and into the evening. The evening commute will also be compromised. The snow will continue into the early morning period on Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will be around normal for this time of year. The lows will be quite mild. They will be in the teens and 20s. The highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY: Friday will give us a little break in the snow. The snow that moved through the area on Thursday will exit during the early morning period before the morning commute. We will still have cloudy skies though. Temps will be similar to those on Thursday - 20s to near 30. Winds will be out of the south.

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have our 4th(!) First Alert Weather Day of the week on Saturday. More snow will move through the area during the mid day period. This round of snow will be an Alberta Clipper. An Alberta Clipper is a low pressure system that originates out of the Rocky Mountains of Alberta. These types of systems bring lighter, fluffier snow. The snow looks to be heaviest along the I-94 Corridor and north in North Dakota during the morning hours, though the track and timing could chance between then and now. We will keep you updated on any developments. Several inches of accumulation are possible once again, but it remains a bit too soon for details. The winds ahead of the snow will be out of the south and gusty at times. We will have temperatures similar to those on Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday is now our 5th First Alert Weather Day of the week. Some of the snow could linger into the morning hours of Sunday. Winds will be out of the north. The winds will be fairly strong. The combination of lingering snow and strong winds will result in blowing snow and extremely reduced visibilities. Near blizzard conditions are likely. Travel will be difficult The north winds will bring us slightly colder low temperatures, though high temperatures will be similar to Saturday. The skies will still be cloudy.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: The sun will finally come out on Monday. Temperatures will be close to what they were over the weekend, but a couple of degrees colder. Lows will be in the teens, while highs will be in the 20s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday though a bit cloudier. We will also have some breezy southeastern winds. Snow will return to the area on Wednesday. This snow is looking fairly light and scattered in nature. Temperatures will continue to sit around our seasonable averages.

