Scammers take over Polk County woman’s Facebook account

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get a Facebook profile shut down, after receiving numerous complaints of people being ripped off by scammers.

Sheriff’s Office investigators say they have verified that the Facebook account of Polk County resident, Hailey Trautner, was hacked and scammers have taken control of the account.

The scammers are using Hailey Trautner’s Facebook account and claiming to have Taylor Swift tickets for sale. The person(s) claim that they can’t meet in person and talk the victims into sending money electronically using platforms such as Zelle or PayPal. The tickets are never sent electronically as promised.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Facebook won’t allow the actual Hailey Trautner to close the account as all contact information and passwords have been changed so Facebook can’t verify her identity.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working to get the account closed and identify who is controlling the account. If you have been the victim of this scam, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.