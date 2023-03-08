Cooking with Cash-Wa - Salmon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ingredients -

½ butter, softened

1 ea orange

1 ea lime

1 ea lemon

1 tsp shallot, minced

1 tablespoon fresh chives, snipped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp crushed red chilies

Combine the above ingredients in a mixing bowl. Blend together using a heavy spatula. Work the butter aggressively for 1-2 minutes to incorporate air until is turns slightly pale.

Tear off a 2.5 ft piece of plastic film wrap. Place horizontally on a work surface. Distribute the butter across the plastic wrap lengthwise on the lower 2/3 leaving a minimum of 5″ on both ends. Wrap the butter into a roll. Tighten the roll by rolling in one direction while holding onto both ends. Tie off one end. Retighten if necessary and tie off the other end. Place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to harden. You can freeze the butter up to one month.

For each 6 oz Salmon Fillet(s):

Make sure to thaw if previously frozen fillets

1 ounce of Citrus Butter for each portion of salmon cut into 4 / ¼” pieces (about 1″)

Salt and Pepper

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Spray with food release.

Pat salmon dry with paper towels if needed. Transfer to prepare baking sheet.

Lightly season the salmon fillet(s) with salt and pepper.

Place the citrus butter pieces on top of each fillet.

Bake for 8-12 minutes depending on the thickness of the salmon until salmon is 135 degrees internal temperature.

Note: If you prefer to grill the salmon, place the butter on the salmon after you have turned it over. Finish cooking

