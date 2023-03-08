7 Clans Casino expansion project is complete with pucks and pint bar Grand Opening

WARROAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Seven Clans Casino, located in Warroad, Minnesota is proud to announce their completion of a $12.4 million dollar casino expansion project for the Casino’s gaming floor.

The project is now complete and set to open to the public on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at noon with special guest and hometown hockey legend, Henry Boucha. Henry will be greeting and signing autographs.

The Expansion includes an additional 9,000 sq. ft. Slot floor and adds 100 slot machines plus a new Casino gaming floor entrance. The new sports restaurant & bar, Pucks & Pints Bar is the perfect place to dine and enjoy a beverage with their many TVs and bar-top slot machines. The new menu offers fun, creative, upscale casual food offerings and a full bar with sophisticated draft beer system serving many varieties of the coldest draft beers.

An intimate stage is next to the new bar to host local bands, DJs, and live entertainment. CEO of Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Angela Dauphinais said, “COVID-19 slowed construction on the expansion, but this project was well worth the wait.

This casino expansion showcases beautiful architectural details making the casino one of the most beautiful properties in Minnesota.

“This is an investment we’re making for the long-term future of the tribe and community.” Seven Clans Casino, Warroad General Manager, Mike Pankow one of the leading forces behind the expansion project said, “We can’t wait for our valued casino guests and new visitors to experience all that Seven Clans Casino, Warroad has to offer.” “We are committed to remain one of the most unique Northern Minnesota gaming destinations.”

The Warroad Casino hotel features 60 hotel rooms, a gaming floor with over 680 gaming machines, three dining establishments, and meeting rooms. More information on this project can be found on the casino’s Facebook page and website http://www.sevenclanscasino.com.

