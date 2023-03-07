Woman stabbed at Rothsay Truck Stop, man arrested

ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail-- accused of stabbing a woman at the Rothsay Truck Stop. It happened just after midnight.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office described it as a domestic assault, saying a 42-year-old woman was stabbed but is expected to be ok.

52-year-old John Fogleman, of Rothsay, was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault. He’s currently being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Pelican Rapids Police Department, Rothsay Rescue and Pelican Rapids Ambulance.

