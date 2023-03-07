Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Woman stabbed at Rothsay Truck Stop, man arrested

(WITN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail-- accused of stabbing a woman at the Rothsay Truck Stop. It happened just after midnight.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office described it as a domestic assault, saying a 42-year-old woman was stabbed but is expected to be ok.

52-year-old John Fogleman, of Rothsay, was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault. He’s currently being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Center.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Pelican Rapids Police Department, Rothsay Rescue and Pelican Rapids Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adri Johnston's motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21.
‘It’s like the last piece I had of her’: College student in Fargo on the hunt of stolen, sentimental motorcycle
Clearwater County deputies are investigating the deaths of two people.
UPDATE: Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community, 44-year-old man identified
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
The fort is five feet tall and about 30 feet wide.
‘I’m kind of a snow engineer’: Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard

Latest News

Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Shanna Ries
South Dakota teacher facing charges, accused of being sexually involved with a student
Spring wildlife in ND
ND Game and Fish hoping to increase wildlife habitats
6:00PM Sports March 6
6:00PM Sports March 6