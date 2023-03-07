Wintry Week Begins Tuesday with Many Waves of Snow

EVENING CURRENTS:

Sky conditions this evening are clear and calm as a high pressure system is sitting over us.

The wind is a bit breezy. Blowing in from the north at about 10-20 mph with some gusts over 20 mph from time to time.

Temps are quite varied evening. In the Devils Lake Basin, things are in the single digits while Lakes Country. Some wind chills are in the teens below zero up in our northern and northwestern counties.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

These clear skies and calm conditions will remain through the remainder of the evening. After sunset, however, we will see clouds build in the southwest. We will still have the north winds and temperatures will be a bit chilly for most.

We will see the clouds continue to build overnight and by morning, we will have temperatures in the single digits on both sides of zero. We will start to see some snow push into our southwestern communities.

The snow will continue to move to the north and east, though it will mostly remain in our far southwestern communities. By lunchtime, temperatures will rise a bit into the single digits above zero and even some upper teens in the east.

We will continue to see the snow push to the north and east during the afternoon. Still, though, the snow will be confined to the southeastern corner of North Dakota.

It will finally push across the river and north of I-94 after sunset on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm past sunset as well as that snow becomes more Widespread.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the increase in clouds. Lows will vary for both days. Tuesday we start our day below zero for most and warm up to around 20°. Wednesday will be the warmer of the two starting off in the single digits however, still warming up to our average temperatures in the low 20s. Both days will be a little on the breezy side with snow chances. On Tuesday, snow moves in from the west by the afternoon and evening hours and spreads east into MN by Wednesday morning. Another round of snow comes Wednesday PM from the southwest.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We are keeping our eye on yet another snow system that will be arriving on Thursday - Friday. While this is still a few days out, we want to give you a FIRST ALERT heads up as this one looks to bring the most widespread snow and impact as compared to the other snowy days of the week. The Thursday AM commute will already be tricky in places from Wednesday’s couple rounds of snow. Heading into Thursday PM, snow looks to become fairly widespread across the region and could possibly be heavy at times. While it remains uncertain where the heaviest snow will be, it is likely that our entire region sees at least a couple inches of snow. STAY TUNED.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: There is ANOTHER chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears. Snow may linger into Sunday morning but otherwise looks like a quieter day with temps again in the 20s by the afternoon. Monday again looks to bring single digits for morning lows and 20s for the afternoon along with another breezy day. At this time, it’s looking like we finally get a break from daily snow chances on Monday.

