Two more foster children come forward with sexual assault allegations against Mahnomen man

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two more young children have come forward with disturbing sexual assault allegations against a man already at the center of an investigation for abusing multiple other foster children.

23-year-old Wyatt Clark was first charged with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in April 2022. Last month, new charges were filed against Clark, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In total, five children under the age of 13 have come forward with allegations against Clark. All of the victims were placed in the home of Clark’s mother in Mahnomen County between 2017 and 2019.

Shortly after Clark’s first charges were filed and reported by news outlets, Mahnomen County investigators received a phone call from another parent of a former Clark-family foster child. One child would have been around 5-years-old when he was placed in the Clark family’s care. The boy’s sister, who was around 8-years-old, would visit her brother and spend extended amounts of time with the Clarks, but was not placed in the Clark’s care.

Court documents say when interviewed, the young boy told investigators Clark’s mom forced him to sleep with Clark. When in Clark’s bed, the victim stated Clark would touch and sexually assault the young boy on a weekly basis, and some weeks “it would happen more than once.”

The boy stated Clark instructed him not to tell anyone about the sexual abuse and if he did, Clark threatened to spank him, documents state.

The young girl later told investigators that several times Clark tried touching her by coming up behind her, grabbing her waist “and stuff.” Documents say Clark would stop touching the victim when another man was around. Once, the young girl stated she went to the bathroom, and when she came out, Clark was standing there and grabbed her. Documents allege Clark tried pulling her into a back room, but was unsuccessful.

When Clark was first arrested in 2022, court documents state he agreed to speak to investigators and admitted to numerous incidents of sexual penetration and sexual contact young foster children. Clark also told officers that he thought about the children sexually all the time and could not hold back his urges. According to court documents, Clark stated children under 10 ‘were best ‘because they aren’t as smart as older ones, and went on to say the victims didn’t really understand what he was doing to them because of their age.

Clark is expected to be seen in court on Friday, March 10 in both cases.

