ND Senate passes bill on hunting and fishing license for North Dakota National Guard Members

Deer hunting in ND(Photo courtesy: ND Game and Fish)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are a National Guard member serving in North Dakota and you are not a resident of the state, you will now be able to get a hunting and fishing license at a resident rate.

The Senate passed House Bill 1134 which will allow non-resident National Guard members to be granted in-state hunting and fishing privileges at a resident rate.

“This would give parody of our members of the National Guard with other armed forces granted this privilege while deployed in North Dakota,” said Senator Todd Beard, R-Williston.

The bill will now go to Governor Burgum’s desk to be signed.

