Man arrested after fentanyl bust in Detroit Lakes

Daniel Kyrone Heard, 22, faces charges for possessing and selling fentanyl.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing drug charges after law enforcement seized hundreds of fentanyl pills from a Becker County home Sunday.

Daniel Kyrone Heard, 22, faces charges for possessing and selling fentanyl. He could spend up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Court documents say on Mar. 5, agents of the West Central Task Force, along with other law enforcement, executed a search warrant at a Detroit Lakes home because of Heard’s prior sales.

Documents say Heard was home at the time and officers found $800 cash on him. During the search, documents say officers also found 446 M-Box 30 pills, believed to contain fentanyl.

A woman at the home informed officers Heard sells them, according to court papers. Heard was arrested and taken to the Becker County Jail.

