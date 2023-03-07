Cooking with Cash Wa
Japanese Garden planned for Northern Plains Botanic Garden

Proposed Northern Plains Japanese Garden in north Fargo.
Proposed Northern Plains Japanese Garden in north Fargo.(Northern Plains Botanical Garden Society)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To commemorate its 25th anniversary as a nonprofit organization, the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society (NPBGS) is announcing plans for construction of a Japanese Garden.

The NPBGS says the Northern Plains Japanese Garden hopes to be a venue for meetings, classes and community events; a destination for tourism; and a place for rejuvenation of mind, body and soul.

Once completed, Fargo’s garden will feature a dry garden, Japanese bridge, koi pond and various plants including flowering trees, maples, pines and lilies.

An internationally known Japanese Garden designer and builder, Sadafumi Uchiyama, is designing the proposed Japanese Garden of Mind and Soul. Sada is a third-generation Japanese gardener who grew up in the south of Japan. He is a registered landscape architect with a BLA and MLA from the University of Illinois.

Uchiyama is the Chief Curator and Director of the International Japanese Garden Training Center of Portland Japanese Garden. He has received the Foreign Minister’s Commendation from The Foreign Ministry of Japan, one of the highest honors bestowed by the Japanese government given to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, and acknowledges their contribution of friendship between Japan and other countries.

Uchiyama is the keynote speaker for the 25th Annual Meeting of the Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society being held on Tuesday, March 7. The event is happening at 7:00 p.m. at The Rourke Art Museum and Gallery in Moorhead. He will speak on “What a Japanese Garden Means to our Area”. This event is free and open to the public.

The Northern Plains Botanic Garden is located at Yunker Farm Park at 1211 28th Avenue North in Fargo. Phase 2 construction of the Japanese Garden is anticipated later this year.

