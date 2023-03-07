Cooking with Cash Wa
Firefighters respond to small fire at American Crystal Sugar plant in Moorhead

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Moorhead Fire Department was called to the American Crystal Sugar plant just after 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, the maintenance crew informed firefighters that the fire was coming from a dust extraction system. They say inside the system a small fire had ignited. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. No one was hurt. The amount of damage is unknown.

