Fargo man sentenced for 2 years after stabbing

Fargo man sentenced to 2 years in prison for stabbing
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been sentenced to prison today for two years after a stabbing in Fargo which took place on August, 18th, 2022.

When police arrived on scene, they found a person who had been stabbed and seriously hurt. Police say they also found 41-year-old Christopher Kane, attempting to flee the scene, and leading police on a short foot chase. Fargo Police later arrested Kane for attempted murder and preventing arrest. The victim was in critical condition but survived.

41-year old Christopher Kane entered an alford plea on Monday, March, 7th in court which means he maintains his innocence but understands there is enough evidence for a conviction. The attempted murder charge was amended to reckless endangerment.

