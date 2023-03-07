Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Commissioners approve workforce/LGBTQ resolution

Measure passed 4-1
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioners passed a resolution that combines a pro-business and pro-LGBTQ stance.

The symbollic move says the city joins Gov. Doug Burgum and other groups is recognizing the urgent need to grow their work force. The measure also says the city agrees with the Human Rights Commission in opposing anti-trans state legislation which the city feels targets marginalied and at-risk members of the community. They say those proposals could hurt their ability to attract workers.

“This is a strong support the City of Fargo has for the people in our community,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney. “Talented, wonderful people who want to raise a family and do things. And this is an important statement the city of Fargo has to make that we will stand for people and stand for them in our community.”

The resolution passed 4-1 with only Commissioner Dave Piepkorn opposing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adri Johnston's motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21.
‘It’s like the last piece I had of her’: College student in Fargo on the hunt of stolen, sentimental motorcycle
Clearwater County deputies are investigating the deaths of two people.
UPDATE: Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community, 44-year-old man identified
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
The fort is five feet tall and about 30 feet wide.
‘I’m kind of a snow engineer’: Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard

Latest News

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo joins national opioid settlement
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
File image
A new bill suggests funding 988 by raising phone bills
Minnesota lawmakers look to pass anti-theft device bill to reduce stolen vehicles