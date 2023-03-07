Fargo Commissioners approve workforce/LGBTQ resolution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioners passed a resolution that combines a pro-business and pro-LGBTQ stance.

The symbollic move says the city joins Gov. Doug Burgum and other groups is recognizing the urgent need to grow their work force. The measure also says the city agrees with the Human Rights Commission in opposing anti-trans state legislation which the city feels targets marginalied and at-risk members of the community. They say those proposals could hurt their ability to attract workers.

“This is a strong support the City of Fargo has for the people in our community,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney. “Talented, wonderful people who want to raise a family and do things. And this is an important statement the city of Fargo has to make that we will stand for people and stand for them in our community.”

The resolution passed 4-1 with only Commissioner Dave Piepkorn opposing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.