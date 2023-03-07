Fargo animal rescue heartbroken after barn roof collapse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo animal rescue is heartbroken and trying to pick up the pieces after last week’s 13 inches of snow proved too much for the roof of their 50-year old barn. The March 3 collapse has forced them to temporarily re-home 13 goats and halt many of their trainings and community activities with their 19 horses.

Connie and Rob Faulkner, owners of Pride and Joy Rescue say the roof hasn’t caused them any issues in past winters, but think last week’s dumping of more than a foot of snow was the last straw.

“We haven’t been able to find a snow rake that goes that high. In the past, it’s just slid off, but for some reason; This last snow storm is what did it,” Connie said.

While the damage is bad, the Faulkners say the collapse could have been much worse. They say they’re grateful none of their volunteers, goats, horses, chickens or cats were hurt.

“If for some reason we would have had them in at that time or it would have been chore time, the staff could have been hurt. And the three tent pens we have right here, we would have lost those three horses,” Connie said.

The rescue farm is still waiting to hear from its insurance agent to learn if the barn is fixable or will have to be torn down and rebuilt which would cost the Faulkners hundreds of thousands of dollars. The shelter is accepting donations to help their expenses. You can make a donation via Venmo, @prideandjoyrescue, or via PayPal, prideandjoyrescue@gmail.com.

“We have to have a place for these guys. This is their home,” Rob and Connie said.

The West Fargo Fire Department says it hasn’t responded to any roof collapses yet this season. While protecting your home is important, officials have a list of important safety reminders before heading up to your roof:

Don’t let snow build up – The less snow there is to remove the better. Clearing your roof on a regular basis is a good way to prevent mishaps.

Pick the right time – Check the weather before clearing snow off your roof. Avoid intense cold and heavy winds. Pay attention to warm spells which can turn snow into ice and cause falls.

Teamwork – Removing snow from your roof with others is much better than being alone. It is not only faster but also safer.

Choose the correct tools – Use specialized snow rakes meant for removing snow off of the roof.

Work from the ground if possible – Staying off of the roof is the safest option.

A steep-pitched roof will more easily shed snow and snow melt-off. A flat roof will be far more likely to require manual snow removal.

Try to keep a buildup of snow away from fire escapes, emergency exits, drain downspouts and ventilation openings

When in doubt, contact a roofing professional to safely remove the buildup of snow. Don’t attempt to remove heavy layers of snow or ice yourself if you are not fully confident in your ability to do so.

Don’t use sharp tools in attempt to remove snow from your rooftop.

Don’t attempt to melt the snow/ice from your roof through the use of open-flame devices or electronic devices such as hair-dryers or heat guns.

Professional roof removal service is your safest and most efficient option.

