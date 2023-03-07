Cooking with Cash Wa
Explore and imagine at KidCo Children’s Museum in Moorhead

KidCo Children's Museum in Moorhead, MN.
KidCo Children's Museum in Moorhead, MN.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Kids and parents have a new place to explore in downtown Moorhead. KidCo Children’s Museum is now open.

Staff at KidCo say it’s a place to play, imagine, learn and get your wiggles out. Children can get creative at the costume corner, puppet station or construction zone. There’s also a Kiddie City complete with a fire station, bistro, barber shop and police station.

The glow room could be fun for kids and adults, bringing back some nostalgia with a giant Lite Brite. For families with little ones, KidCo has an enclosed space for babies and toddlers to play.

If parents need some time to relax, chairs and charging stations are available, plus an area with snacks and beverages for sale.

KidCo Children’s Museum is located at 814 Center Avenue, Suite 3 in downtown Moorhead. Check out their website or Facebook page to reserve a spot for open play, book a field trip or schedule a birthday party.

A single play session is $14 per child. The first adult is free and a second adult is $4. Monthly membership options are also available.

