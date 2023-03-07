Noise complaints for new Moorhead nightclub, City talks solutions

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new Moorhead nightclub has gotten several noise complaints in its first few weeks of business. The City’s Planning Commission was working out potential solutions at their meeting last night for the business.

The Classic Touch Lounge nightclub opened in mid-February at 1500 11th St. N in Moorhead. The bar/tavern dates back to the 1930′s. It was the old location of Jerry’s Bar, which closed five years ago. It has never housed a nightclub model though. Historically, the businesses housed in the building were only open until 1 am. The liquor license for the new nightclub goes until 2 am.

Moorhead City Planner Robin Huston says over the first two weekends Classic Touch Lounge was operating, it got three noise complaints. These are in addition to a complaint of nightclub patrons parking at a nearby gas station and an accident in the facility’s parking lot with a suspected DWI.

The main concern from residents has been the noise. Officials say no calls for service were reported for the third and fourth weekends.

The building is directly adjacent to residential areas to the east and south. Huston requested a conditional use permit to operate the nightclub. She says the applicants signed a lease and were issued a two-year, 2 am license. However, that was sent before zoning, building, fire and environmental health reviews could be completed and approved. Huston says there were miscommunications with the owners of Classic Touch Lounge, Gerald Bailey and Kaluah Smith, over steps to check zoning. She says the liquor license was also approved without discussion with her.

The City is asking the owners to put up a noise screening fence. This is required for new commercial business when near residential areas. They say this would help buffer the noise, as well as separation. There are limited other things they can do to keep the music down because of fire code. There were worries about the owners of the nightclub not being able to do a noise screening fence. These are expensive and will be a conversation between the business and property owners.

City Attorney John Shockley gave a legal opinion of changing the language in the council resolution of how the problems are addressed if the noise continues. This includes conditions met by certain deadlines. If deadlines can’t be met, the City will move towards steps that look at revocation of the liquor license.

Commissioner Nicole Mattson feels this is a tough situation all the way around. “I feel bad for applicants... My understanding, I read about it in the newspaper, I believe they’re new Americans. Probably, they weren’t aware of rules and regulations. This is probably going to be more expensive for them than anticipated. I feel bad for them. I certainly wish them success. At the same time, not many people want a nightclub in their neighborhood. So, I also feel bad for people who live around that building because I don’t think a screening fence is going to do a whole lot to reduce the noise of the base pumping, so people are dancing.” said Mattson.

Another concern has been the parking. With a 300 person occupancy and 4,600-square-foot floor plan, the City recommends 46 parking spots. Moorhead resident Barry Olson says he lives 50 yds. from the building. He says the noise is his main concern, and he doesn’t think a fence is going to help. He also feels 46 parking spots is too few.

“We got a right, if we got company, for a couple or three vehicles out there. If they have to park a block away to come visit us, they probably won’t. It causes issues for all of us,” says Olson.

Olson says the last couple of weekends, he hasn’t noticed the loud music. However, he doesn’t think the sound travels as well in frozen ground anyways.

Huston says 11 conditions were developed to address safety in the neighborhood to protect residents from commercial use nearby. Some are: the owners have until this week to comply with the fire marshal, May 1 to figure out a parking plan, and fencing, which is subject to weather, is due by June 1.

“I saw in here one of the conditions is that the nightclub shall operate in conformance with city noise control standards, and no sound from the interior of the nightclub may be heard by a person standing at any property line of 1500 11th St. N. I don’t know how you’re going to have a nightclub where nobody can hear the music outside the building. I think that’s a reasonable stipulation, but I don’t know how they’re going to meet it. That’s my concern. We can put all these conditions on them, but are these conditions that can be met? If they can’t, ultimately even with their best effort, then what happens in between now and that time? Do all these people just have to live with that thumping base every night until one in the morning or midnight?” said Mattson.

Final approval moves on to the Moorhead City Council, after the commission’s unanimous recommendation. The city council meets next on March 13.

