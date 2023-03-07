Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

City of Fargo joins national opioid settlement

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is joining a class-action lawsuit and settlement against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Pharmacies and the drug makers Teva and Allegran for their roles in the opioid crisis.

The national settlement was more than $20 billion. Fargo would receive a small fraction of it.

For more information on the settlement, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adri Johnston's motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21.
‘It’s like the last piece I had of her’: College student in Fargo on the hunt of stolen, sentimental motorcycle
Clearwater County deputies are investigating the deaths of two people.
UPDATE: Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community, 44-year-old man identified
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
The fort is five feet tall and about 30 feet wide.
‘I’m kind of a snow engineer’: Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard

Latest News

Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Fargo Commissioners approve workforce/LGBTQ resolution
File image
A new bill suggests funding 988 by raising phone bills
Minnesota lawmakers look to pass anti-theft device bill to reduce stolen vehicles