City of Fargo joins national opioid settlement
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is joining a class-action lawsuit and settlement against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Pharmacies and the drug makers Teva and Allegran for their roles in the opioid crisis.
The national settlement was more than $20 billion. Fargo would receive a small fraction of it.
