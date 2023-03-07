City of Fargo joins national opioid settlement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is joining a class-action lawsuit and settlement against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Pharmacies and the drug makers Teva and Allegran for their roles in the opioid crisis.

The national settlement was more than $20 billion. Fargo would receive a small fraction of it.

