Another chance to purchase sold out Willie Nelson tickets

(Credit: Bob Jagendorf / CC BY 2.0)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In case you hadn’t heard the news that Willie Nelson and Family will be coming to Bluestem this May, or in fact you did and attempted to purchase tickets but soon found out tickets have all been sold out.

Jade Presents and Essentia Health announced the concert last week and not long after the announcement, tickets were already sold out. Jade Presents added a second show to accommodate the high demand but that show was sold out as well within hours.

Today, March, 7th Jade Presents announced a third show has been added and another chance to purchase tickets. Starting tomorrow, March , 8th at 10a.m. a limited number of tickets will be released for Willie Nelson at Bluestem Amphitheater on May 22nd & 23rd. Tickets can be purchased online here → http://bit.ly/41Ks3HE or directly on Etix while inventory lasts.

Jade Presents and Essentia Health anticipate these will go very fast and do not expect further releases or additional Willie Nelson dates to announce.

