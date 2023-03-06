Work starts on Drayton Dam to help native fish

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction crews began modifying the Drayton Dam on the Red River of the North on March 1, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Great news for native fish in the Red River of the North!” the Minnesota DNR posted on Facebook. “Dams such as Drayton Dam have negatively impacted fisheries and aquatic ecology in the Red River Basin for decades.”

The DNR says the Drayton Dam is the final low-head dam to be modified for fish passage on the U.S. stretch of the Red River. The existing dam is being replaced with rock-arch rapids like the seven previously modified Red River low-head dams in Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Minnesota DNR, other agencies and local partners have been modifying dams since 1994 to restore fish populations in the Red River Basin. An additional 33 fish passage projects have been completed on tributary rivers. After similar projects were completed, the DNR recorded more channel catfish, walleye, sauger, smallmouth bass and other native species.

When the project is finished, the Red River’s native fish will be able to complete migrations for spawning, foraging, overwintering and other aspects of their life cycle. The DNR says restoring Red River Basin fish passage is also a key component of the ongoing lake sturgeon recovery.

