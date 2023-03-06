Woman cited after rollover west of Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown woman is facing charges after a rollover on an icy stretch of Interstate-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver was going too fast for conditions, lost control of her car and flipped into the ditch. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The 23-year-old driver and a juvenile female passenger were taken by ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical center with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for care required and driving without liability insurance. The crash report indicates the interstate was ice-covered and snow was blowing at the time of the crash.

