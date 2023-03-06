WFFD reminds residents to remove snow and ice from gas meters and vents

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -As you prepare for more snow cleanup, local fire departments say don’t forget about gas meters and vents.

The department says so far they’ve only responded to about a handful of calls relating to snow-covered meters and blocked vents. While the calls are minimal, they are reminding people to clear the snow from meters and vents. They say the snow could weigh down the meter. This could possibly cause the meter to detach from the building and create a gas leak.

“We’ve had gas leaks that appear inside the house and also carbon monoxide that builds up inside the house also. It’s very important because it’s a life or death situation if your gas meter gets plugged,” said WFFD Fire Marshal Dell Sprecher.

You can use a broom, your hands, or a soft brushed tool to remove the snow from gas meters and vents. Also if you smell gas or your carbon monoxide detector alarm goes off, leave your home and call 911.

