Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Teen rolls vehicle while trying to pass semi on I-94

car crash
car crash(Credit: MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWER CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old was taken by ambulance after rolling an SUV on Interstate-94 just before noon on Monday, March 6.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the teen driving east on I-94 about 18 miles west of Casselton. The crash report says he was changing lanes to pass a semi and driving too fast for the conditions when he drove into a drift in the road, lost control and overturned.

The vehicle came to rest in the median facing south. The 18-year-old from Schuyler, Nebraska, was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo for non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adri Johnston's motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21.
‘It’s like the last piece I had of her’: College student in Fargo on the hunt of stolen, sentimental motorcycle
Clearwater County deputies are investigating the deaths of two people.
UPDATE: Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community, 44-year-old man identified
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
A hit and run happened on Feb. 26 at Galaxy Auto Sales.
‘It’s frustrating’: Hit and run impacts small business in Grand Forks

Latest News

Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
A ‘Seed Library’ provides free seeds to area gardening enthusiasts looking for something a...
Free spring seed library launches in Fargo
5:00 PM News March 6 - Part 1
5:00 PM News March 6 - Part 1
Drayton Dam Modification
Drayton Dam Modification