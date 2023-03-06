Teen rolls vehicle while trying to pass semi on I-94

TOWER CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old was taken by ambulance after rolling an SUV on Interstate-94 just before noon on Monday, March 6.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the teen driving east on I-94 about 18 miles west of Casselton. The crash report says he was changing lanes to pass a semi and driving too fast for the conditions when he drove into a drift in the road, lost control and overturned.

The vehicle came to rest in the median facing south. The 18-year-old from Schuyler, Nebraska, was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo for non life-threatening injuries.

