South Dakota teacher facing charges, accused of being sexually involved with a student

Shanna Ries is a Lisbon, N.D. native and has been teaching Language Arts to Henry middle and high school students.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Police say a teacher in the Henry School District has been arrested, accused of being sexually involved with a 16-year-old student.

Police say 41-year-old Shanna Ries was arrested Sunday for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 18 and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine.

Ries is a Lisbon, N.D. native and has been teaching English Language Arts to middle and high school students in Henry.

Police say the school district has been notified of the charges against Ries and that additional charges are pending.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

