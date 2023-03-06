Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport

FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008, in Boston. Two United Airlines flights scheduled to depart from Boston's Logan International Airport Monday, March 6, 2023, made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning made contact with each other near the gate area, federal aviation and airport officials said.

United Airlines Flight 515 was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its right wing struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m., according to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both jets were Boeing 737s.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating another near collision at a U.S. airport. (WBZ via CNN)

Flight 515 was heading to Newark, and Flight 267 was scheduled to fly to Denver, airport officials said. Both flights were rescheduled for later in the day.

United hasn’t yet responded to an email sent requesting additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident came one week after a JetBlue flight from Nashville landing at Logan had to take evasive action when a Learjet charter jet crossed an intersecting runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adri Johnston's motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21.
‘It’s like the last piece I had of her’: College student in Fargo on the hunt of stolen, sentimental motorcycle
Clearwater County deputies are investigating the deaths of two people.
UPDATE: Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community, 44-year-old man identified
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
A hit and run happened on Feb. 26 at Galaxy Auto Sales.
‘It’s frustrating’: Hit and run impacts small business in Grand Forks

Latest News

Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Removing snow from vents and meters-February 06
WFFD reminds residents to remove snow and ice from gas meters and vents
Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration