ND House Finance and Tax Committee hears testimony on HCR 3024

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are a renter or homeowner in North Dakota, you may be eligible for some tax relief as a result of a bill moving through the legislature.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee heard testimony on Monday on a resolution to eliminate property tax. Representatives that back the bill are seeking to put the measure on the ballot for voters to approve.

“It is our responsibility to help our citizens, this upholds individual liberty. It will be so helpful for citizens who make sacrifices to make ends meet, have more opportunity, as well as true home ownership,” said Rep. Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot.

The resolution came before the committee with a strong “do pass” recommendation.

