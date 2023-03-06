Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND House Finance and Tax Committee hears testimony on HCR 3024

North Dakota property tax
North Dakota property tax(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are a renter or homeowner in North Dakota, you may be eligible for some tax relief as a result of a bill moving through the legislature.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee heard testimony on Monday on a resolution to eliminate property tax. Representatives that back the bill are seeking to put the measure on the ballot for voters to approve.

“It is our responsibility to help our citizens, this upholds individual liberty. It will be so helpful for citizens who make sacrifices to make ends meet, have more opportunity, as well as true home ownership,” said Rep. Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot.

The resolution came before the committee with a strong “do pass” recommendation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adri Johnston's motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21.
‘It’s like the last piece I had of her’: College student in Fargo on the hunt of stolen, sentimental motorcycle
Clearwater County deputies are investigating the deaths of two people.
UPDATE: Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community, 44-year-old man identified
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
The fort is five feet tall and about 30 feet wide.
‘I’m kind of a snow engineer’: Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard

Latest News

Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Shanna Ries
South Dakota teacher facing charges, accused of being sexually involved with a student
Woman stabbed at Rothsay Truck Stop, man arrested
Spring wildlife in ND
ND Game and Fish hoping to increase wildlife habitats
6:00PM Sports March 6
6:00PM Sports March 6