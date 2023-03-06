Multiple First Alert Weather Days This Week with More Snow

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Snow continues to fall in parts of southeast North Dakota & northeast South Dakota, moving into west central Minnesota. Winter Weather Advisories have been dropped for several locations where snow has remained light or hasn’t fallen at all. However, several counties in the south and west remain in a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory (see maps). We will still be dealing with a bit of scattered snow showers during the morning commute in the southern valley, especially in these areas still under alerts. Snow will gradually end in these areas through the morning. Wind will create patchy blowing snow as well as visibility issues, even in areas where snow is not falling. We will continue to see quite the spread in temperatures, as well. Temps in the north will be in the single digits on both sides of zero. In the south, temps will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will also have a north wind that will cause temperatures to slide throughout the day.

By lunch, we will see plenty of clearing skies. We will also still have that north wind. Expect gusts today to reach as high as 35 mph. Blowing snow could remain an issue through the evening until winds back off overnight.

This evening, we will have much chillier temperatures. Much of the area will be in the single digits on both sides of zero.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the increase in clouds. Lows will vary for both days. Tuesday we start our day below zero for most and warm up to around 20°. Wednesday will be the warmer of the two starting off in the single digits however, still warming up to our average temperatures in the low 20s. Both days will be a little on the breezy side with snow chances. On Tuesday, snow moves in from the west by the afternoon and evening hours and spreads east into MN by Wednesday morning. Another round of snow comes Wednesday PM from the southwest.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We are keeping our eye on yet another snow system that will be arriving on Thursday - Friday. While this is still a few days out, we want to give you a FIRST ALERT heads up as this one looks to bring the most widespread snow and impact as compared to the other snowy days of the week. The Thursday AM commute will already be tricky in places from Wednesday’s couple rounds of snow. Heading into Thursday PM, snow looks to become fairly widespread across the region and could possibly be heavy at times. While it remains uncertain where the heaviest snow will be, it is likely that our entire region sees at least a couple inches of snow. STAY TUNED.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: There is ANOTHER chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears. Snow may linger into Sunday morning but otherwise looks like a quieter day with temps again in the 20s by the afternoon. Monday again looks to bring single digits for morning lows and 20s for the afternoon along with another breezy day. At this time, it’s looking like we finally get a break from daily snow chances on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.