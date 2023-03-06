Cooking with Cash Wa
‘It’s like the last piece I had of her’: College student in Fargo on the hunt of stolen, sentimental motorcycle

Adri Johnston's motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adri Johnston is a college student in Fargo, and her beloved motorcycle was stolen on Feb. 21. It’s no ordinary bike, as it has sentimental value.

“It feels violating, honestly and it’s scary,” said Johnston. “My Godmother suddenly passed away and she left me a check to buy something nice for myself. And now that my bike is gone, it’s like the last piece I had of her is too.”

The motorcycle is red, black and white with red rims. It also has a North Dakota license plate with the numbers ‘M15191′. Johnston just wants the bike returned to her in one piece, especially since it is tied to a woman that Johnston dearly loves.

“I don’t think people realize when they take something, who they are taking it from and what it means obviously.” said Johnston.

If you have seen the motorcycle or have information on this case, contact the Fargo Police Dept.

