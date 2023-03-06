Free spring seed library launches in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If your green thumb is getting spring fever, you can get things started by stopping by the Fargo Public Library. The spring seed library launches Monday, March 6.

The seed library is a collection of flower, vegetable and herb seeds for people to plant and grow at home. Beginner and seasoned gardeners are welcome to utilize the seed library; it’s free and is available at the Main and Dr. James Carlson libraries while supplies last. There is a limit of 5 seed packets per household.

For more information about the seed library, call the Main Library Circulation Desk at 701-241-1472, the Dr. James Carlson Library at 701-476-4040, or visit www.fargolibrary.org.

