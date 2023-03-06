FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY

EVENING CURRENTS:

The radar shows snow impacting much of the Southern Valley and into southern Lakes Country. There is a band of heavy snow set up right along the ND-SD border. This band of snow has resulted in extremely reduced visibilities. There are some spotty light snow showers further north along I-94, but these showers are quite scattered.

Visibility in most locations is fine, but places in the James River Valley have extremely reduced visibilities. Locations in this area have visibilities of under 2.0 miles.

The winds are blowing out of the north at about 15-25 mph for most locations. We have seen stronger gusts to the west of our area. These winds will continue overnight and result in plenty of blowing snow.

Temps are falling across the area. Most places are in the 20s. They will continue to fall overnight.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

We will continue to see heavy snow in the southern Valley. The heaviest of the snow will depend on where the bands of heavy snow set up. Through much of the evening period today, a band was set up along the ND-SD border. This band seems like it will be parked there for some time to go, as well.

The heaviest of the snow will continue to stay in the southern Valley in southeastern North Dakota overnight. The snow will gradually push eastward, but the heaviest will remain in the James River Valley. Temperatures will remain fairly mild in the south where the snow and clouds will help moderate things a bit. However, in the north, we will find temperatures in the single digits, thanks to some clearing skies.

By morning, we will see the snow begin to taper down. However, we will still be dealing with a bit of scattered snow showers during the morning commute. And, of course, plenty of wind will create blow snow as well as visibility issues. We will continue to see quite the spread in temperatures by the morning commute, as well. Temps in the north will be in the single digits on both sides of zero. In the south, temps will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will also have a north wind that will cause temperatures to plummet throughout the day tomorrow.

By lunch, we will see plenty of clearing skies. We will also still have that north wind. Blowing snow could remain an issue through the late afternoon when snow will finally begin to taper off a little bit.

As we head off to bed, we will have much chillier temperatures. Much of the area will be in the single digits on both sides of zero.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SUNDAY - MONDAY: Winter is not done with us yet! We are tracking another winter storm Sunday midday into Monday and have issued First Alert Weather Days. There is potential for some in southeastern ND to pick up more than 8+, though it will all depend if the heavier band. What we do know is that most areas are in the smaller risk where they can see up to an average e of 4 inches. We can expect highs in the low 30s and upper 20s both Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We will cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the increase in clouds. Lows will vary for both days. Tuesday we start our day below zero for most and warm up to around 20°. Wednesday will be the warmer of the two starting off in the single digits however, still warming up to our average temperatures in the low 20s. Both days will be a little on the breezy side but otherwise a small chance of some light flurries, but nothing that is too severe.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Next Thursday, Friday, and are looking mighty cloudy. Thursday we might see some peeks of Sun later in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the period a little on the chilly side with lows on Thursday around 10°. Highs will be around 20°. Temps will remain fairly steady through the end of the weekend. We are keeping our eye on another snow system that will be arriving on Thursday evening and into Friday. While this is still a few days out, we want to give you a heads up.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Saturday looks to be the warmest of the days but only by a couple of degrees. There is a chance for snow, but we are extremely far off from this system. We are watching it and will update you as it nears. Snow may linger into Sunday morning but otherwise looks like a quieter day with temps again in the 20s by the afternoon. Monday again looks to bring single digits for morning lows and 20s for the afternoon along with another breezy day.

