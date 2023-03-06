Cooking with Cash Wa
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas County, Georgia.(WSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia shooting has killed two of the more than 100 teenagers who had gathered at a house party Saturday, with six others wounded, authorities said.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

Trent Wilson, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office captain, told The Associated Press that the shots broke out between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He has called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting started and who is responsible.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.

Wilson declined to provide the names of the two who died, but he said they were under 18 years old.

Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

