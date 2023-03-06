Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Believed arsonist attempts to burn down Adam’s County deputy sheriff’s residence

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Sunday for public assistance in tracking down a believed arsonist.

The Office reports it’s investigating an arson that occurred on Friday, March 3. The post explains an individual or individuals intentionally attempted to burn down a residence owned by its chief deputy.

The residence is located at 301 N Main Street in Hettinger.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone within a three mile radius send in any doorbell or surveillance footage they have between the hours of 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

You can reach them at 701-567-2530 and you may remain completely anonymous.

Adams County Sheriff's Office post
Adams County Sheriff's Office post(Adams County Sheriff's Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hit and run happened on Feb. 26 at Galaxy Auto Sales.
‘It’s frustrating’: Hit and run impacts small business in Grand Forks
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
Clearwater County deputies are investigating the deaths of two people.
Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
The fort is five feet tall and about 30 feet wide.
‘I’m kind of a snow engineer’: Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard

Latest News

Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
Sentimental motorcycle stolen from college student Mar. 5, 2023
10:00PM Sports March 5
10:00PM Sports March 5
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 6
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 6
Valley Today Weather – March 6
Valley Today Weather – March 6
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - March 6
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - March 6