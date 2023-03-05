Cooking with Cash Wa
‘It’s frustrating’: Hit and run impacts small business in Grand Forks

A hit and run happened on Feb. 26 at Galaxy Auto Sales.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another weekend in the Red River Valley, another hit and run once again. This time a small business has been impacted in Grand Forks.

“When he hit the car you can see the car bounce forward and everything,” said David Hettich, a co-owner of Galaxy Auto Sales off Gateway Dr. “It’s frustrating, it’s a time investment, repair the vehicle.”

The truck in the video on February 26 is seen crashing into the back of a car in the parking lot. The driver proceeds to leave the area, not getting out to check the damage. This isn’t the first time their cars at Galaxy Auto Sales have been hit. According to Hettich, a truck a couple of years ago crashed through the intersection and flipped onto their cars. However, this time, it’s harder to swallow the situation because the suspect fled the scene.

“I don’t know I guess it comes with being on a high traffic intersection but it’s frustrating not being able to get justice for stuff like that.” said Hettich.

The car company said they informed the police and they just want the person responsible to own up to their actions.

“I would hope they would reach out to us, maybe we can talk through our insurance information and get this settled.” said Hettich.

