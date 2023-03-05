Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Minnesota are currently investigating the deaths of two people after they were found unresponsive in the Rice Lake Community of Southern Clearwater County.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 44 year-old man laying in a road just before midnight on Saturday, March 4.

Life saving measures were performed by first responders, but the man was pronounced dead at Bagley Sanford Medical Center.

A second call then came for an unresponsive 15 year-old boy at 9:10 a.m., Sunday, March 5. First responders performed life saving measures but the boy would later be pronounced at the Bagley Sanford Medical Center.

Officials say these two deaths are not connected and there is no danger to the public.

