Woman stabbed in Crookston, man taken into custody

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police say a woman was stabbed by a man in Crookston Friday afternoon. It happened just after 4:00 pm in the 100 block of West 8th Street.

Officers say, when they got to the scene, they saw an adult woman lying on the ground outside of her residence, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Kevin Corona, 36, of Crookston was located at the scene and was immediately taken into custody without incident. He’s being held at North West Regional Correctional Center.

Crookston Area Ambulance transported the victim to RiverView Healthcare where she was later transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Police say this is an ongoing active criminal investigation, and no further details will be released at this time. This was an isolated incident, and there is no concern for public safety.

The Crookston Police Department was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Pine to Prairie Violent Crime Enforcement Team, Minnesota State Patrol, and Crookston Area Ambulance.

