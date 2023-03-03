Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND

Deadly crash graphic.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEAR MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead and two people are hurt following a crash in the northern valley.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Thursday, March 2 around 9:30 p.m. they responded to the rollover along Co. Rd. 15 east of Minto.

The crash report says 23-year-old Dominic Billmeier of Chatfield, MN was heading west when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

Two women were also in the vehicle and thrown from the car during the rollover. 25-year-old Karisa Lunski of Minto was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

A 23-year-old woman from Grand Forks was pronounced dead. Her name is not being released at this time. The crash report says neither women were wearing their seatbelts.

Authorities say charges are pending against Billmeier.

