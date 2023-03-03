Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Who needs doors or a roof to drive?

Fargo man drives jeep in the elements
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Justin Betti
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been driving his Jeep around without doors or a roof, no matter the weather, for about three years.

Nick Adamski says it started as a a dare, then morphed into a fundraiser, and then he just got the itch to keep going.

We first told you about his adventure back in 2021: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2021/02/16/drive-challenge-grows-into-fundraiser-to-benefit-dog-charity/ .

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads in Fargo on March 1, 2023.
City of Fargo declares emergency, non-essential offices closed
Interstates closed across North Dakota
UPDATE: Interstates closed in North Dakota
Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol say they have a tentative...
NDDOT reopens interstates and major highways
Terryl Getz
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting in Jamestown is named

Latest News

10:00PM Weather March 2
10:00PM Weather March 2
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 2 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports March 2
10:00PM Sports March 2