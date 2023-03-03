Students gear up for robotics competition at DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Teens from 50 different schools around the region are at the DECC in Duluth this week putting their robotic creations to the test.

More than 2,500 students are competing at the Duluth Regionals to earn a spot at the world championships in Houston, Texas.

It’s the largest competition under one roof outside of the world championships, according to Bruce Fehringer, a local organizer for Duluth’s competition.

Behringer is one of the local organizers of the FIRST Robotics competition. FIRST, or “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” is an international youth organization that aims to inspire students in the fields of engineering and technology.

Thursday was the first day with robots being in the pits.

Teams demonstrate their skill in science, mathematics, and technology during the competition by collaborating to figure out the best way to accumulate the most points in 3v3 team matches.

“Our events are the culmination of countless hours of preparation by our teams of students, coaches, and mentors,” said Collin Fultz, Senior Program Director of FIRST Robotics Competition, adding, “The event is part competition and part celebration of what our teams have achieved this year. While only a few teams at the event will be crowned champions, all of our participants will leave the season as better problem-solvers, more gracious professionals, and more prepared to tackle the challenges of the future.”

With a limited timeframe, students work with professional engineering mentors to design and build a robot.

The robot must solve problems using a standard kit of parts while following a set of rules.

“Robotics is really fun, especially in first because there’s a new challenge every year, and it’s a high-stress, high-risk, but high reward,” said Caleb Hassebrock, the Safety Captain of the Duluth East Daredevils.

“We’ve seen so many lives changed by being part of a team that allows them to find out more about that they do like the technical as well as it’s a business, so they gain other skills. So it’s a great opportunity for them to get life experiences,” said Fehringer.

The competition itself kicks off on Friday and will run Saturday too.

The top teams earn a spot in the championships next month in Houston.

