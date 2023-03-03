Police chase in Minnesota ends with car falling off overpass

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota say a high-speed police chase in North Minneapolis ended when motorists went off an overpass bridge and crashed today, March, 3rd, 2023.

State Patrol says a driver in a Kia was speeding on Interstate 94 near Broadway Avenue around 7 a.m. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop as the driver took an exit on Dowling Avenue, but the driver failed to stop. Instead, the car fled and got back on northbound Interstate 94, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed over an overpass bridge.

Officials say two juveniles fled from the car. They crossed the highway below but were taken into custody without incident.

