Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Police chase in Minnesota ends with car falling off overpass

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota say a high-speed police chase in North Minneapolis ended when motorists went off an overpass bridge and crashed today, March, 3rd, 2023.

State Patrol says a driver in a Kia was speeding on Interstate 94 near Broadway Avenue around 7 a.m. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop as the driver took an exit on Dowling Avenue, but the driver failed to stop. Instead, the car fled and got back on northbound Interstate 94, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed over an overpass bridge.

Officials say two juveniles fled from the car. They crossed the highway below but were taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
Sun Country plane and Landline coach
Sun Country motorcoach route from Fargo to MSP starts today
Moorhead man arrested after threatening officers and an employee
Michael James Warren, 26, Fargo
Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
Deadly crash graphic.
Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND

Latest News

MN car goes off overpass following police chase
4:00PM News Part 1 - March 3
4:00PM News Part 1 - March 3
Moorhead, Minn.
Moorhead man facing charges, accused of stabbing another man in apartment complex
GREGORY ALLEN MOLL
Moorhead man faces 30 years in prison, accused of sexually abusing young girl for years