New MN law restores voting rights for convicted felons with completed sentences

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - An estimated 55,000 Minnesotans convicted of a felony will be able to cast a ballot next election after Governor Tim Walz signed a bill restoring their right to vote.

House file 28provides that anyone convicted of a felony who has served and completed incarceration will have their voting privileges restored. The bill also requires officials with the Department of Corrections or judiciary system to provide written notice and a voter registration application to individuals upon their release from confinement.

It’s a change from the current system that restores voting rights only after individuals complete their entire sentence, including extended probation.

“Minnesotans who have completed time for their offenses and are living, working, and raising families in their communities deserve the right to vote,” said Gov. Walz. “As a state that consistently ranks among the top three in voter turnout, Minnesota will continue to lead in the fight to protect and expand the right to vote.”

The bill also requires the Department of Corrections or judiciary system to provide a written notice and a voter registration application to people when they are released from incarceration.

Minnesota joins 21 other states that automatically restore the right to vote for some or all ex-felons upon their release from prison. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.