Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead man facing charges, accused of stabbing another man in apartment complex

Justin Lee Peltier faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.
Moorhead, Minn.
Moorhead, Minn.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing charges, accused of stabbing another man Thursday.

Court documents say Moorhead Police were called to Brady’s Service Center for a report of a stabbing. They say an employee called police and told them about the man who needed help.

Documents say the victim told authorities he had been stabbed by Justin Lee Peltier in an apartment at 804 24th Ave. in Moorhead. The victim says he had stayed the night with Peltier and the two woke up the next morning and started drinking.

Peltier didn’t want the victim to leave and said, “he needed to prove himself,” according to documents. They say the two then walked back to the bedroom. That’s when Peltier used a hammer to hit a knife into the victim’s thigh.

Documents say Peltier treated the stab wound, and the victim was afraid to leave. The victim later got away by elbowing Peltier and running to a nearby business to get help.

Court papers say when Peltier was arrested, he told authorities, “If I was trying to kill him, why would I let him go?”

Peltier faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in the second-degree. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating hoax active shooter threats at several schools
Sun Country plane and Landline coach
Sun Country motorcoach route from Fargo to MSP starts today
Moorhead man arrested after threatening officers and an employee
Michael James Warren, 26, Fargo
Man arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
Deadly crash graphic.
Woman dead, two injured after crash in northern ND

Latest News

Police chase in Minnesota ends with car falling off overpass
MN car goes off overpass following police chase
4:00PM News Part 1 - March 3
4:00PM News Part 1 - March 3
GREGORY ALLEN MOLL
Moorhead man faces 30 years in prison, accused of sexually abusing young girl for years