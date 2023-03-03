Moorhead man facing charges, accused of stabbing another man in apartment complex

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing charges, accused of stabbing another man Thursday.

Court documents say Moorhead Police were called to Brady’s Service Center for a report of a stabbing. They say an employee called police and told them about the man who needed help.

Documents say the victim told authorities he had been stabbed by Justin Lee Peltier in an apartment at 804 24th Ave. in Moorhead. The victim says he had stayed the night with Peltier and the two woke up the next morning and started drinking.

Peltier didn’t want the victim to leave and said, “he needed to prove himself,” according to documents. They say the two then walked back to the bedroom. That’s when Peltier used a hammer to hit a knife into the victim’s thigh.

Documents say Peltier treated the stab wound, and the victim was afraid to leave. The victim later got away by elbowing Peltier and running to a nearby business to get help.

Court papers say when Peltier was arrested, he told authorities, “If I was trying to kill him, why would I let him go?”

Peltier faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in the second-degree. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.